Dayton man facing over 100 child sexual abuse material charges pleads guilty to 60

As part of the agreement, Copp will face a cap of a year in prison followed by up to five years on probation and will have to register as a Tier II sex offender. He will have to register every 180 days for 25 years.

The charges normally could include a fine of up to $5,000 and prison terms of six to 18 months in prison for each count.

All other indicted charges were dismissed as part of the agreement.

Dayton police began investigating Copp after they received a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who said that Copp’s phone was used to upload child sexual abuse material to the Verizon cloud, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

None of the images were believed to be children that Copp knew, and had been downloaded, the prosecutor’s office said.

Copp is currently not in custody in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 24.