Dayton man found guilty in 2018 shooting death, high-speed pursuits

Police spotted the other car on Gettysburg Avenue, and a pursuit went through multiple jurisdictions, including Dayton, Moraine and West Carrollton. It ended when the car was found abandoned on Kennywood Lane in West Carrollton.

The next day, officers were involved in a second pursuit that ended in Drane’s arrest, prosecutor’s said.

Drane was indicted in November 2018 for two counts of murder; four counts of felonious assault; three counts of discharge of a firearm upon or near a public highway; one count of having a weapon under disability for a prior offense of violence; and two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

The murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability counts all include the following firearm specifications:

3-year firearm specification for using a firearm;

54-month firearm specification because the defendant was previously convicted of a firearm specification;

5-year-firearm specification for discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle;

90-month firearm specification for discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle after having been convicted of a firearm specification.

The counts of discharge of a firearm upon or near a public highway also include 3-year and 54-month firearm specifications, the prosecutor’s office previously said.