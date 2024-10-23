Dayton man gets 2 years in shooting that critically injures victim

9 hours ago
A Dayton man is headed to prison for a shooting over the summer that critically injured another man.

Lucas Robert Taylor, 25, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to felonious assault and having weapons while under disability. Judge Susan Solle immediately sentenced him to two years in prison, according to court documents.

Dayton police responded around 1:20 a.m. July 17 to a report of a shooting victim at the intersection of Lakeview and Eleanor avenues.

A 911 caller reported a man had been shot in the hip and leg area and the shooter fled on foot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

When they arrived, they found a man at a bus stop with a gunshot wound in his pelvic area, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries, Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said previously.

Officers later determined the shooting took place in the 2400 block of Germantown Street.

A K-9 team tracked the suspect’s path in an alley. Officers discovered a firearm in a trash can in the alley behind the 2400 block of Germanton Street near Ruth Avenue.

A witness identified Taylor as a suspect, according to municipal court records.

As part of a plea agreement, an additional felonious assault count and a tampering with evidence charge against Taylor were dismissed.

