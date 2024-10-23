Dayton man gets 2 years in shooting that critically injures victim

Dayton police responded around 1:20 a.m. July 17 to a report of a shooting victim at the intersection of Lakeview and Eleanor avenues.

A 911 caller reported a man had been shot in the hip and leg area and the shooter fled on foot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

When they arrived, they found a man at a bus stop with a gunshot wound in his pelvic area, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries, Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said previously.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Officers later determined the shooting took place in the 2400 block of Germantown Street.

A K-9 team tracked the suspect’s path in an alley. Officers discovered a firearm in a trash can in the alley behind the 2400 block of Germanton Street near Ruth Avenue.

A witness identified Taylor as a suspect, according to municipal court records.

As part of a plea agreement, an additional felonious assault count and a tampering with evidence charge against Taylor were dismissed.