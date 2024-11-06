Dayton man gets 5 years in prison for ‘lots of child sexual assault material’

As part of his plea agreement, 10 counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance were dismissed.

A person who found a bag in an alley Aug. 2 notified the Dayton Police Department, which took possession of the property, said Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan.

“One of the items was a cellphone, owned by the defendant, that had lots of child sexual assault material,” he said.

Gibson also was designated a Tier II sex offender, which will require him to register his address with his local sheriff’s office every six months for 25 years.