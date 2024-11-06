Dayton man gets 5 years in prison for ‘lots of child sexual assault material’

A Dayton man whose cellphone contained “lots of child sexual assault material” will spend the next five years in prison.
Stone Gibson was sentenced Wednesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty Oct. 23 to 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.
As part of his plea agreement, 10 counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance were dismissed.
A person who found a bag in an alley Aug. 2 notified the Dayton Police Department, which took possession of the property, said Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan.
“One of the items was a cellphone, owned by the defendant, that had lots of child sexual assault material,” he said.
Gibson also was designated a Tier II sex offender, which will require him to register his address with his local sheriff’s office every six months for 25 years.
