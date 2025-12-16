Dayton man gets new child porn charges while on parole for sexually touching child

Douglas Lee Lockhart, 60, was indicted Tuesday on seven counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Where did the charges come from?

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Lockhart was on post-release control from the prior case, and as part of his release requirements had to turn his phone over to law enforcement.

Investigators found child pornography on the phone, the prosecutor’s office said.

What happens next?

A warrant has been issued for Lockhart’s arrest, but at the time of writing he was not listed as in custody on the Montgomery County Jail’s website.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 30.

The previous cases

Lockhart was sentenced in 2022 to 30 months in prison, followed by five years of post-release control after pleading guilty to gross sexual imposition. He was also found a Tier III sex offender, so has to register address every 90 days for the rest of his life.

According to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court, Lockhart was accused of inappropriately touching a 6-year-old girl in May 2021 at a house in the 300 block of South Harbine Avenue. The girl then told her mother and grandmother, who contacted police.

This was not the first time Lockhart was accused of sexually assaulting a child. In February 1997, he was charged with rape of a child younger than 13, and in December the same year was convicted of gross sexual imposition involving a child younger than 13.

He was sentenced to three years in prison and had to register his address for several years afterward as a sex offender. He was no longer on the registry in 2021, however.

Staff writer Jen Balduf contributed to this report.