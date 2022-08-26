dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton man gets 2nd prison term for child sex abuse

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court

Crime & Law
By
35 minutes ago

A Dayton man who went to prison more than 20 years ago for a child sex crime is headed back after he was convicted last week in a similar case.

Douglas Lee Lockhart, 57, was sentenced Aug. 18 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to 30 months in prison with 445 days of jailtime credit after he previously pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition.

He also must serve five years of supervised post-release control and was designated a Tier III sexual offender, which will require him to register his address every 90 days for life.

As part of his plea, a second count of gross sexual imposition and a sexually violent predator specification were dismissed, court records show.

Lockhart was accused of inappropriately touching a 6-year-old girl in May 2021 at a house in the 300 block of South Harbine Avenue. The girl told her grandmother and mother, who reported it to police, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

He was charged in February 1997 with rape involving a child younger than 13, and in December 1997 was convicted of gross sexual imposition involving a child younger than 13. He was sentenced to three years in prison, and for several years following his release was required to register his address as a sex offender. He was no longer on the registry at the time of the latest offense.

