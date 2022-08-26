Dayton man gets 2nd prison term for child sex abuse

Lockhart was accused of inappropriately touching a 6-year-old girl in May 2021 at a house in the 300 block of South Harbine Avenue. The girl told her grandmother and mother, who reported it to police, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

He was charged in February 1997 with rape involving a child younger than 13, and in December 1997 was convicted of gross sexual imposition involving a child younger than 13. He was sentenced to three years in prison, and for several years following his release was required to register his address as a sex offender. He was no longer on the registry at the time of the latest offense.