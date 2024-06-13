Dayton man guilty in New Year’s crash that kills Trotwood father, 2 of his children

The three people killed in the head-on crash around 7 p.m. Jan. 1, 2023, in the 5900 block of Germantown Pike (state Route 4) were identified as 49-year-old Ta’Wayne Palmer and his sons 13-year-old Ta’Wayne Palmer Jr. and 9-year-old Octavius Palmer.

Six others were taken to local hospitals after the crash, including a 9-year-old Dayton boy who was seriously injured, according to the indictment and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

Smith was the driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse headed south on state Route 4 when he crossed the double yellow line and collided with a 2000 Chevy Suburban in the opposite direction with one adult and seven children between ages 7 and 14 inside, Maj. Jeremy Roy said previously.

Ta’Wayne Palmer and one of the boys were pronounced dead at the scene and another boy died at the hospital. All eight in the Suburban were either immediate or extended family members, Roy said.

Smith, the only occupant in the Traverse, also was injured in the crash.

He is held in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to be sentenced June 27.