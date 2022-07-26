Dayton man indicted, accused in sexual attack of neighbor

Landry Chinamula, 23, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for kidnapping and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Dayton police responded at 8:45 p.m. July 15 to the 100 block of Laura Avenue after a woman said a neighbor, identified as Chinamula, invited her inside to get some laundry soap. She said Chinamula grabbed her as she was leaving, according to an affidavit.