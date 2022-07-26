BreakingNews
Dayton man indicted, accused in sexual attack of neighbor

Crime & Law
By
2 hours ago

A Dayton man indicted Monday is accused of sexually assaulting a neighbor earlier this month who came over to borrow laundry detergent.

Landry Chinamula, 23, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for kidnapping and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Dayton police responded at 8:45 p.m. July 15 to the 100 block of Laura Avenue after a woman said a neighbor, identified as Chinamula, invited her inside to get some laundry soap. She said Chinamula grabbed her as she was leaving, according to an affidavit.

The woman told police that Chinamula touched her inappropriately on the outside and inside of her clothing and at one point pulled down her pants before she was able to get away, the affidavit stated.

Chinamula held on a $200,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

