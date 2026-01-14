Dayton man indicted, accused of tampering with New Year’s shooting evidence

•The charge: D’Erick D’Lashan Waller, 26, was indicted Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of one count of tampering with evidence.

What happened?

•The shooting: The shooting occurred early New Year’s Day at Lounge 43 Avenue at 2339 N. Gettysburg Avenue but wasn’t reported until 2:53 a.m. in the 2200 block of Fairport Avenue, when a 911 caller said her family member showed up with a gunshot victim in their vehicle, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Police said that the man in the back of the vehicle, later identified as Jeffrey Williams, 31, was taken to Kettering Health Dayton where he died.

What was Waller accused of?

•Alleged evidence tampering: In an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court, investigators said that Waller drove his vehicle to the bar, and after the shooting drove it away.

They said that Waller knew his vehicle would be evidence in the shooting investigation and took it from the scene anyway. At the time of his charge, Waller’s vehicle hadn’t been located, the affidavit said.

What happens now?

•Court date: Waller is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 15. He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on a $200,000 bond.