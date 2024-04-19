Dayton man indicted for murder in shooting outside bar

A man was indicted Friday for murder and other charges for a shooting last month outside Partners Bar in Dayton.

De’Niro Lamar Barker Sr., 32, of Dayton is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The gunshot victim was identified as 28-year-old Arron Tigner, who was pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Dayton police and medics were dispatched just before 1:30 a.m. March 9 to the bar at 443 Patterson Road.

A 911 caller told dispatchers he went outside after hearing a popping sound and saw a man laying in the road, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

“He’s laying on the ground now holding his stomach,” the caller said.

A woman who had been out with Tigner the night he was killed said that he had gotten into an argument with a man while at Brewski’s Bar at 446 Patterson Road, and that the argument continued into the parking lot before the other man drove away, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Later, as she and Tigner were headed back to her car to leave, the same man ran out of Partners Bar and confronted them and shot Tigner multiple times, the affidavit stated.

Police identified Barker as the man who reportedly shot and killed Tigner.

Barker is held on $1 million bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

