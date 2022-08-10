Dayton man indicted in baseball bat attack that leaves man in coma

A woman told police that she ran outside around 12:30 a.m. July 31 in the 1600 block of Meriline Avenue after she heard screaming and found a man bleeding from his head. The woman said she saw Garcia with a baseball bat, and that the victim told her that Garcia had assaulted him with the ball bat, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The woman drove the victim to Miami Valley Hospital.