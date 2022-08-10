Dayton man indicted in baseball bat attack that leaves man in coma

BreakingNews
A Dayton man indicted Wednesday is accused of beating a man in the head last month with a baseball bat.

Steven Robert Garcia, 33, is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 25 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault.

A woman told police that she ran outside around 12:30 a.m. July 31 in the 1600 block of Meriline Avenue after she heard screaming and found a man bleeding from his head. The woman said she saw Garcia with a baseball bat, and that the victim told her that Garcia had assaulted him with the ball bat, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The woman drove the victim to Miami Valley Hospital.

A detective arrived the next day at the hospital to interview the victim, but he was unconscious in a medically induced coma. Hospital staff said he had to be intubated and sedated because he suffered “serious head injuries requiring multiple surgeries,” the affidavit stated.

Bail was set at $75,000 during Garcia’s arraignment in Dayton Municipal Court. He is no longer in the Montgomery County Jail after posting bond.

