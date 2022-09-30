Dayton man accused of slamming puppy indicted on charge

The puppy, described as a pit mix between 6 and 9 months old, is not yet available for adoption. But when he is, he will come with a health disclaimer because of the injuries he suffered to bones and ligaments as a young pup.

Weltge said when the pup was found following the report of the beating, he had blood coming from his nose and mouth and suffered multiple fractures, including to his orbital bones, face and legs. He was taken immediately to receive care, he said.

“Most have healed, or are in the process of healing,” Weltge said.

The biggest problem is a malunion, a fracture that did not heal properly of the left elbow that he likely suffered before the day he was seen slammed to the ground.

Weltge said Phoenix nearly had to have the leg amputated, but because he uses it for stability and balance and does not appear to have significant pain it was decided to leave the leg.

However, he is expected to have arthritis in the future and will need regular assessments by his family veterinarian to monitor his joint and ensure his comfort, according to a disclaimer his future adopter will need to sign acknowledging that Phoenix will require more vet care than most dogs.

For more information about reporting animal cruelty or adoptions or to make a donation, visit www.hsdayton.org.