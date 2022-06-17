Harrison Twp. man faces more than 20 charges of raping, abusing girl

Jason Anthony Edward Weprin, 37, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 14 counts of rape of a child younger than 13; two counts of rape of a child younger than 10; two counts of gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13; two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles; and one misdemeanor count of public indecency.

According to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court, an investigation originally began in 2019, but Montgomery County Sheriff’s detectives said the girl, then 9, did not “disclose sexual abuse.”