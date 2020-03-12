Dayton man killed in Harrison Twp. officer-involved shooting identified

A man is dead after attempting to flee from Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies Saturday afternoon and striking a deputy with a vehicle, according to the sheriff’s department.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the suspect as Gary Brown, 43, of Dayton.
A release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that two deputies were patrolling in the area of Ontario and LaCrosse avenues in Harrison Twp. when they saw a vehicle parked at a tornado-damaged business. They assumed the vehicle was empty and approached, but then reportedly saw Brown hiding in the back seat, the release said.
The deputies gave orders for Brown to put his hands up and step out of the vehicle, but he jumped into the driver’s seat and attempted to flee the scene, striking one of the deputies, according to the release.
The deputy reportedly shot Brown as he attempted to drive away.
The vehicle crashed into a fence of a residence at the intersection and the two deputies provided first aid and attempted CPR on the man until a Harrison Twp. medic arrived to the scene, the sheriff's department said. Brown ultimately died of his injuries.
Both deputies involved were transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment and evaluation. They were both placed on administrative leave while the sheriff’s office investigates the incident.