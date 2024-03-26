Dayton man pleads guilty in Moraine drive-by shooting

According to court documents, Landis agreed to be sentenced to a range from two to six years and up to five years of probation. The charges could be punished by between two years and nine months and 11 years of prison time, and a fine of up to $25,000.

As part of the deal, one charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle has been dismissed, the documents said.

Landis is scheduled to be sentenced on May 27, and was not in the Montgomery County Jail at the time of writing.

He and three other men were each indicted on the same charges: Christian DeJesus, 19; Michael Guadagno, 20; and Noah Romero, 18.

Romero pleaded guilty March 19 and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction. He will be under the supervision of the Montgomery County Probation Service for one to five years and enter a drug rehabilitation program, according to court documents. He was also ordered not to contact any of the other three charged connected to the drive-by shooting.

DeJesus was also granted intervention in lieu of conviction to start April 9.

Guadagno was sentenced in February to up to five years of probation, but on March 8 his community control was terminated after it was determined he wasn’t meeting all the terms of his probation. He was admitted to the Correctional Reception Center in Orient on March 15 to begin serving a two-year prison term, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.

The charges reach back to early Sept. 22, 2023, when the Moraine Police Division received a 911 call reporting shots fired into a house in the 2700 block of Cadillac Street.

Moraine police said multiple gunshots were fired from a passing vehicle at a group of people in the house. The suspects and vehicle were identified with help from witnesses, and all four were arrested by the end of the next day.