4 indicted in drive-by shooting in Moraine

A grand jury indicted four men accused in a drive-by shooting in Moraine last month.

Christian DeJesus, 18; Michael Guadagno, 19; Jaedon Landis, 20; and Noah Romero, 18; are facing one count each of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

They’re scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Early Friday, Sept. 22, police received a 911 call reporting a shooting into a house in the 2700 block of Cadillac Street, according to Moraine police.

“Somebody just shot up my house,” the 911 caller said.

He added he didn’t know who fired shots and that everyone was OK.

The initial police investigation revealed multiple shots were fired from a passing vehicle into a group of people outside a house, police said.

Officers were able to identify multiple suspects and the vehicle involved due to help from witnesses.

About 45 minutes after the shooting, West Carrollton police stopped the suspect vehicle and detained two of the four suspects. Over the next day, the other two suspects were found and arrested.