Dayton man pleads guilty to dozens of charges involving child sexual abuse material

Aug 28, 2024
A Dayton man faces up to 12 years in prison for downloading and trading child sexual abuse material.

Santino Blue Wilson, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to nine counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, 28 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and two counts of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile.

As part of a plea agreement, 28 counts were dismissed.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

He also will be designated a Tier II sex offender, which will require him to register his address with his local sheriff’s office eery six months for 25 years.

Dayton police opened an investigation Sept 9, 2022, after they received a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that Wilson was downloading, sharing and trading child sexual abuse material, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Wilson is held on $50,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting his Sept. 24 sentencing hearing.

