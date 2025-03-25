Dayton man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

That charge could result in a fine of up to $10,000, and prison terms of one to five years, followed by five years of mandatory parole.

He will also be found a Tier III sex offender and have to register his address every 90 days for the rest of his life, as well as be unable to live within 1000 feet of a school, preschool or daycare.

As part of the plea agreement, a second count of sexual battery was dismissed.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Dayton police began investigating Rentas after the 18-year-old female victim reported being sexually assaulted.

The prosecutor’s office said that the victim was known to Rentas.

At the time of writing, Rentas was not in the Montgomery County Jail.