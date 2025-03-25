Breaking: How federal COVID aid is being spent locally: 7 key takeaways from our reporting

Dayton man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A Dayton man has pleaded guilty after he was accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.

Christopher Rentas, 48, pleaded guilty Friday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to one count of sexual battery.

Christopher Rentas

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

icon to expand image

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

That charge could result in a fine of up to $10,000, and prison terms of one to five years, followed by five years of mandatory parole.

ExploreOhio immigration case: Local man taken by ICE, wife says Interpol ID’d wrong man

He will also be found a Tier III sex offender and have to register his address every 90 days for the rest of his life, as well as be unable to live within 1000 feet of a school, preschool or daycare.

As part of the plea agreement, a second count of sexual battery was dismissed.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Dayton police began investigating Rentas after the 18-year-old female victim reported being sexually assaulted.

The prosecutor’s office said that the victim was known to Rentas.

At the time of writing, Rentas was not in the Montgomery County Jail.

In Other News
1
Man accused of soliciting sex from 10-year-old Warren County girl
2
Man accused in deadly Miamisburg shooting, 13-hour manhunt indicted
3
Man indicted of shooting boy near Dayton park
4
Ex-Yellow Springs doctor Gronbeck sentenced on more patient neglect...
5
Man accused of sexually abusing teenage girl in Dayton

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.