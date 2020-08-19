Dayton man pleads no contest in child rape case

A Dayton man faces the possibility of life in prison without parole after pleading in a rape case that involves a child with a disability.
Michael Luther, 34, pleaded no contest to four counts of rape of a child younger than 10 and to 18 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. A sentencing hearing is set for the end of this month in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office declined comment till after the sentencing, and a request for comment was not returned by defense attorney Jeffrey Livingston.
Luther’s legal troubles began in March when he was charged in Dayton Municipal Court and later indicted in common pleas court.
A statement of facts filed in the municipal court case says Dayton police began their investigation when they were given a computer memory card found in a puddle outside a bingo hall with child pornography on it.
“The adult male had a definitive tattoo on the arm throughout some of the pictures,” the statement of facts said.
Using the video, officers were able to locate the address where the rapes allegedly occurred, the court document says, and the girl’s mother was able to identify her daughter, who uses a wheelchair.
The mother also was able to identify Luther in the video, the statement says.
“Detectives … located Michael Luther, who admitted during an interview that he has raped the juvenile six-seven times when she was under 10 years of age and took pictures as well as video of the incident,” the statement says.
The minimum for the charge of rape of a child under 10 is 15 years, according to prosecutors.