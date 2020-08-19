Dayton man pleads no contest in child rape case

“The adult male had a definitive tattoo on the arm throughout some of the pictures,” the statement of facts said.

Using the video, officers were able to locate the address where the rapes allegedly occurred, the court document says, and the girl’s mother was able to identify her daughter, who uses a wheelchair.

The mother also was able to identify Luther in the video, the statement says.

“Detectives … located Michael Luther, who admitted during an interview that he has raped the juvenile six-seven times when she was under 10 years of age and took pictures as well as video of the incident,” the statement says.

The minimum for the charge of rape of a child under 10 is 15 years, according to prosecutors.