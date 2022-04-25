Dayton man dies after weekend attack at volleyball club

He said it quickly became a chaotic scene.

Tangeman said he heard screams from out front, and there was a commotion, as people ran from the bar to outside. He said the motorcycles took off shortly after they arrived.

Setters’ spring volleyball league season began last week. People who play at Setters had different opinions after the incident.

Tangeman said he’s consistently played volleyball at Setters on Friday nights for the last eight to 10 years, but he’s noticed a change in the crowd in the last couple of years.

He said multiple fights broke out at the business last year, and it is no longer as “kid-friendly” as it once was. He said he may try to change the days or times his teams play because he is worried about safety.

“That crowd gets too rough to have kids there,” he said.

Max Mullikin, 30, of Xenia, is another Friday night player, and he said he’s never witnessed a fight.

“I’ve been going there for last five years to play volleyball, and I’ve never seen something like this,” he said. “It’s always been safe — people have their kids there. It’s usually a really friendly environment, so it’s weird that this happened.”

Mullikin said fights occasionally break out at all types of bars and establishments that sell alcohol, but this incident does not change his opinion that Setters is a safe place.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.