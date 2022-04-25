dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton man sentenced for illegally having guns, ammunition

Aaron Spencer Doakes. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

A Dayton man was sentenced to prison for possessing firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon.

Aaron Spencer Doakes, 33, was sentenced to 100 months in prison — or eights years and four months — according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

In February 2020, Dayton police officers were reportedly investigating an unoccupied running vehicle with a firearm visible inside near the Uptown Lounge on West Third Street.

Doakes went to return to the vehicle while holding a key fob, but then fled from police, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. While he ran away, he reportedly dropped a Glock 9 mm magazine that was loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.

Police managed to detain him and took him into custody. The magazine reportedly matched the gun in the vehicle.

While serving search warrants, police found four other firearms and nearly $10,000 in cash, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Doakes pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony in September. His previous convictions include multiple assaults, including with a deadly weapon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

