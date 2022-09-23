BreakingNews
Have you seen 88-year-old Tipp City man with dementia?
Dayton man sentenced to 56½ years in prison in child sex case

A 66-year-old Dayton man was sentenced Thursday to 56½ years in prison after he was convicted of more than two dozen charges in a child sex case.

Larry Nalls was found guilty Aug. 28 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of 27 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, and one count each of gross sexual imposition, having weapons under disability and misdemeanor sexual imposition.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

He was acquitted of one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of violating a protection order, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Nalls was accused of taking nude photos of a 13-year-old girl in 2018. He was indicted in 2020 and again this year on charges also involving the same accuser based on images found during an examination of his cellphone; however, 18 of the counts related to child pornography were dismissed before trial, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

During the investigation, Nalls was found to have a gun illegally. He served 17 years in prison from 1989 to 2006 for a rape conviction in an unrelated case, the prosecutor’s office said. — JEN BALDUF

