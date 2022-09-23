Dayton man sentenced to 56½ years in prison in child sex case

He was acquitted of one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of violating a protection order, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Nalls was accused of taking nude photos of a 13-year-old girl in 2018. He was indicted in 2020 and again this year on charges also involving the same accuser based on images found during an examination of his cellphone; however, 18 of the counts related to child pornography were dismissed before trial, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.