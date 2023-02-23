Dayton man sentenced to at least 5 years for shooting mother’s ex

McCrowan’s defense attorney, Travis L. Kane, said McCrowan entered the guilty plea to prevent the complaint witness from “going through the trauma of having to testify.”

All parties involved agreed to the sentence, Kane added.

The case stemmed from a shooting reported on Nov. 15 in the 1200 block of South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street.

The victim and his girlfriend were reportedly inside a residence when McCrowan knocked at the door. The woman said she heard gunfire while her boyfriend was at the door, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The victim reportedly confirmed to police McCrowan was the shooter.

He told police he as known McCrowan for years and that shooting may have been because the family believes he had a part in the death of McCrowan’s mother, according to an affidavit.