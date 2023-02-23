Dayton man sentenced to at least 5 years for shooting mother’s ex

A Dayton man who pleaded guilty in connection to the shooting of his deceased’s mother’s ex-boyfriend was sentenced to at least five years in prison.
Bryant Edward McCrowan, 22, was sentenced to a total of five to six years, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. He was sentenced to two to three years on a felonious assault conviction with an additional three years on a firearm specification.
McCrowan will serve the sentenced consecutively.
Earlier this month he pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. A second felonious assault charge and an improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation charge were dismissed.
McCrowan’s defense attorney, Travis L. Kane, said McCrowan entered the guilty plea to prevent the complaint witness from “going through the trauma of having to testify.”
All parties involved agreed to the sentence, Kane added.
The case stemmed from a shooting reported on Nov. 15 in the 1200 block of South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street.
The victim and his girlfriend were reportedly inside a residence when McCrowan knocked at the door. The woman said she heard gunfire while her boyfriend was at the door, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
The victim reportedly confirmed to police McCrowan was the shooter.
He told police he as known McCrowan for years and that shooting may have been because the family believes he had a part in the death of McCrowan’s mother, according to an affidavit.
About the Author