Dayton man pleads guilty in shooting of mother’s ex-boyfriend

In November, Dayton police and medics responded to the 1200 block of South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street on a report of a shooting.

The victim and his girlfriend were reportedly inside a residence when McCrowan came to the door. The woman said her boyfriend told her McCrowan wanted some money but that she later heard gunshots while her boyfriend was at the door, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.

The victim identified his shooter as McCrowan, according to court documents. He said he’s known McCrowan for years, and that the shooting was possibly because the family believes he had a part in the death of McCrowan’s mother, according to the affidavit.

McCrowan told police he did not shoot the man, the document stated.