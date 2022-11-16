Police investigate shooting in Dayton

Police are investigating a shooting report in Dayton Tuesday evening.
According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, crews responded to the 1200 block of South Paul Lawrence Dunbar Street at around 9 p.m., but dispatchers were not able to provide more information at this time.
Initial reports said that a man may have been shot, but dispatchers could not confirm if anyone was taken to the hospital
We have reached out to Dayton police and will update this story with any new information.
