Dayton man sentenced to prison for stabbing man, selling belongings for cocaine

A 41-year-old Dayton man was sentenced Monday to 34 years to life in prison following a 2018 deadly stabbing at a Dayton apartment complex.
Laron N. Cunningham last month was convicted of murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and burglary in the death of 60-year-old Michael Oliver inside his unit at the Wilkinson Plaza Apartments on West Fifth Street in Dayton, according to a release from Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.
Cunningham was found at an apartment Dec. 8, 2018, and claimed he needed medical help. While at the hospital, he made comments about killing a man.
Police were contacted and found Oliver stabbed to death in his apartment. Wilkson sold Oliver’s possessions to buy crack cocaine, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Cunningham was indicted April 2, 2019, on 14 charges, including repeat violent offender violations. He previously was convicted of robbery, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.
He also was convicted of repeat violent offender specifications during a hearing on Monday before his sentencing, the prosecutor’s office said.