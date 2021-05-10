Dayton man sentenced to prison for stabbing man, selling belongings for cocaine

Laron N. Cunningham last month was convicted of murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and burglary in the death of 60-year-old Michael Oliver inside his unit at the Wilkinson Plaza Apartments on West Fifth Street in Dayton, according to a release from Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.

Cunningham was found at an apartment Dec. 8, 2018, and claimed he needed medical help. While at the hospital, he made comments about killing a man.