Dayton man shoots friend in head ‘for no apparent reason,’ gets more than 20 years

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The gunshot victim was identified as 28-year-old Melchizedec D. Israel-Miller of Dayton, who was shot around 4:10 a.m. July 29, 2023, near a large gathering in the parking lot of the DeSoto Bass public housing complex in the 1000 block of Carver Place, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“During this time, Mr. Hughes became angry with another patron of the gathering, who was not Mr. Israel-Miller, pulled out a firearm and shot Mr. Israel-Miller in the head,” the affidavit stated.

Israel-Miller, described as a father, son and brother in a supportive family, fell to the ground. Hughes then reportedly took unknown items out of Israel-Miller’s pocket.

Israel-Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moments before the shooting, he and Hughes were hanging out in the same car. When they got out Hughes shot him in the head “for no apparent reason,” according to a sentencing memorandum filed by the prosecutor’s office requesting the agreed prison term of 20 to 25½ years.

“During (the investigation), it was learned Mr. Israel-Miller and Mr. Hughes had been good friends and there was no argument that had occurred between them when this incident took place,” the affidavit read.

After the shooting, Hughes got into a car, pointed a gun at the driver and ordered her to drive him to a house in the 4500 block of St. John’s Avenue. There he met with his stepbrother and mother of his child, who gave him money and drove him to his stepfather’s house in Troy. He was arrested Sept. 8, 2023, in Springfield on a tip after a $20,000 reward was offered for his capture, according to court documents.

As part of his plea, charges of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence were dismissed.

Prior to his guilty plea, Hughes denied any wrongdoing and claimed self-defense, according to the prosecutor’s office, which stated that he has shown no remorse and “is unsafe to remain in society.”