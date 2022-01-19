Dayton officer who was shot in head receives officer of the year award

“He still had a presence of mind to make sure everyone was safe,” said Montgomery County Association of Police Chiefs President Joseph Andzik. “That is someone who holds the community close to their heart.”

Andzik, the police chief of German Twp., said the association gives out the award every year. He said chiefs nominate an officer and a committee reviews the nominations. The chief said Holloway represents the best part of Montgomery County law enforcement.

“I would say most law enforcement do have the same selfless drive, they want to make their community better wherever they work,” Andzik said.