Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton officer who was shot in head receives officer of the year award

Dayton Police Officer Thadeu Holloway holds the Montgomery County Association of Police Chiefs Office of the Year award with Dayton Police command staff. / CONTRIBUTED Dayton Police
caption arrowCaption
Dayton Police Officer Thadeu Holloway holds the Montgomery County Association of Police Chiefs Office of the Year award with Dayton Police command staff. / CONTRIBUTED Dayton Police

Crime & Law
By , Dayton Daily News
39 minutes ago

A Dayton Police officer shot in the side of the head in September showed courage and selflessness when he refused to leave the scene before knowing that everyone around him was safe, the president of the Montgomery County Association of Police Chiefs said.

Officer Thadeu Holloway was named the officer of the year by the association and was presented the award last weekend.

ExploreDayton’s top 2021 stories: police and criminal justice

Holloway was working a fraud call when he attempted to stop Antwyane Lowe to question him on Sept. 21. Body camera footage caught the encounter in the 600 block of Ingram Street.

Authorities say Lowe punched Holloway, and the officer responded with his stun gun. Lowe then allegedly pulled a gun from his pocket and shot Holloway in the head, officials said. Holloway fell to the ground and returned fire, striking Lowe multiple times.

Holloway underwent surgery and is recovering. He was praised by the interim chief and others for his calmness and professionalism during the incident, including directing bystanders to safety before other Dayton Police officers were able to arrive on the scene.

“He still had a presence of mind to make sure everyone was safe,” said Montgomery County Association of Police Chiefs President Joseph Andzik. “That is someone who holds the community close to their heart.”

Andzik, the police chief of German Twp., said the association gives out the award every year. He said chiefs nominate an officer and a committee reviews the nominations. The chief said Holloway represents the best part of Montgomery County law enforcement.

“I would say most law enforcement do have the same selfless drive, they want to make their community better wherever they work,” Andzik said.

In Other News
1
2 teens charged after 3 shot on RTA bus at downtown hub
2
No charges expected in overdose death of man accused of killing girls...
3
Man who served time in prison indicted in Warren County child rape case
4
‘I will shoot you,’ Moraine standoff suspect in custody tells police
5
911 call log: RTA driver shot trying to break up fight on bus

About the Author

Follow Parker Perry on facebookFollow Parker Perry on twitter

Parker Perry is the public safety and criminal justice reporter at the Dayton Daily News.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top