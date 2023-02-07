Dayton police investigate shooting, search for suspects

BreakingNews
Dunbar High School basketball player dies
A Dayton police investigation into a shooting reported this morning led a local school to shelter in place.

Police were investigating a shooting that happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of McArthur Avenue.

Officers are still outside the house, and have been seen canvassing the area and trying to track possible suspects with a police K9.

Wogaman Middle School is not far from the house involved in the shooting, in the 900 block of McArthur Avenue.

“Wogaman entered a shelter-in-place under the advisement of Dayton Police at approximately 10:40 a.m. due to police activity occurring in the area. The shelter-in-place was lifted at approximately 10:58 a.m. after police said it was safe to do so. At no point did any police activity take place on school property, and at no point were students in any danger,” a statement from Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli read.

We will update this report as we learn new information.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

