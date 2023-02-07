Dayton police investigate shooting, search for suspects

A Dayton police investigation into a shooting reported this morning led a local school to shelter in place.
Police were investigating a shooting that happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of McArthur Avenue.
Officers are still outside the house, and have been seen canvassing the area and trying to track possible suspects with a police K9.
Wogaman Middle School is not far from the house involved in the shooting, in the 900 block of McArthur Avenue.
“Wogaman entered a shelter-in-place under the advisement of Dayton Police at approximately 10:40 a.m. due to police activity occurring in the area. The shelter-in-place was lifted at approximately 10:58 a.m. after police said it was safe to do so. At no point did any police activity take place on school property, and at no point were students in any danger,” a statement from Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli read.
We will update this report as we learn new information.
About the Author