Dayton police investigating after man dies following stabbing

Dayton homicide detectives are investigating after a 47-year-old man died following a stabbing Monday night.
Around 11:51 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check in the 2600 block of North Main Street. When they arrived, they found a man had been injured, said Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer.
He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment, but died from injuries at the hospital, Bauer said. The man’s identity has not been released at this time.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene to further the investigation.
We will update this story as more information is available.
