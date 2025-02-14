Dayton sex offender pleads guilty in his third child sexual abuse material case

According to court documents, the charges could incur fines of up to $2,500 and prison terms of six to 12 months, followed by five years of post-release control.

Miller could also face additional prison time because he was already on parole when he was charged, of the remaining time of his parole or one year, whichever is greater, which would be served consecutively to any sentence connected to this case.

He is scheduled to be sentenced March 5.

As part of the deal, six illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance charges were dismissed, court documents said.

He is currently in the Lorain Correctional Institution, where he has been since he was arrested for violating his parole.

Miller is a Tier III sex offender and must register his address with the sheriff’s office every 90 days for the rest of his life.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, police started to investigate Miller in this case after a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which said they believed he had been downloading child sexual abuse material.

Police said that they found the material on Miller’s cellphone and tablet. At the time, Miller was out on parole for similar activity in 2019.

He was convicted in May 2011 on multiple counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, though he was released about halfway through that sentence.

He pleaded guilty in 2020 to charges including obscenity involving a minor, pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material. Miller was sentenced to a total of 30 months in prison and found a Tier III Sex offender.