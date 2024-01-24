Dayton used car dealer pleads guilty to filing false tax returns

The owner of a used car dealership in Dayton faces up to three years in prison for filing false tax returns.
Rajesh Vaish of Centerville pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to two counts of filing a false tax return after he was charged Oct. 23 by a bill of information.
Vaish, who operated MS Auto Sales dba Select Auto at 1713 Woodman Drive, did not report significant portions of his income from Select Auto on his 2019 and 2020 tax returns, according to a release from the Cincinnati Field Office of the IRS-Criminal Investigation.
“Vaish kept a fictitious set of business records that intentionally misrepresented the sales of Select Auto. As a result of his willful failure to disclose his true income to the IRS during those years, the United States sustained a tax loss of at least $200,000,” the IRS reported.
