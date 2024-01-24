BreakingNews
Man accused of firing shot in WSU dorm charged

Dayton used car dealer pleads guilty to filing false tax returns

Crime & Law
By
47 minutes ago
X

The owner of a used car dealership in Dayton faces up to three years in prison for filing false tax returns.

Rajesh Vaish of Centerville pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to two counts of filing a false tax return after he was charged Oct. 23 by a bill of information.

Vaish, who operated MS Auto Sales dba Select Auto at 1713 Woodman Drive, did not report significant portions of his income from Select Auto on his 2019 and 2020 tax returns, according to a release from the Cincinnati Field Office of the IRS-Criminal Investigation.

“Vaish kept a fictitious set of business records that intentionally misrepresented the sales of Select Auto. As a result of his willful failure to disclose his true income to the IRS during those years, the United States sustained a tax loss of at least $200,000,” the IRS reported.

In Other News
1
1 of 4 indicted in Moraine drive-by shooting pleads guilty
2
'Vague threat' called in to Troy elementary school
3
Dayton school evacuated due to bomb threat; man arrested
4
Dayton man charged in physical, sexual assault of girlfriend
5
Charges under review after shot fired in Wright State dorm

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top