Dayton woman dies after pursuit, crash on I-70 in Clark County

A 19-year-old from Dayton died following a pursuit that ended in a crash early Thursday on Interstate 70 in Clark County.
Kylee Harrigan was driving a 2007 Honda Accord west at high speed on I-70 during a chase involving the Madison County Sheriff’s Office when she tried to exit to state Route 54 in Harmony Twp., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post, which is investigating the crash.
The Honda went off the right side of the off-ramp just before 12:45 a.m. and struck a parked 2022 Freightliner semitractor-trailer occupied by a 28-year-old California man, the patrol said.
Harrigan was freed from the car and flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
The truck driver was not injured.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Harmony Twp. Fire Department, CareFlight and Shield Towing.
We’re working to learn more about what led to the pursuit and will update this report.
