Jury finds man not guilty in deadly Dayton stabbing
Dayton woman indicted in boyfriend’s shooting after CashApp request

Crime & Law
By
7 minutes ago

A Dayton woman indicted Friday is accused of shooting her boyfriend last week following arguments about a CashApp request from another woman.

Jazzy A. Danley, 22, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, each with a three-year firearm specification, plus two misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Dayton police responded around 3 a.m. April 5 to a shooting at an apartment in the 2500 block of Riverside Drive. A man was critically injured and taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where his condition improved and was changed to stable, Dayton police Lt. Mark Ponichtera said last week.

The arguments between Danley and her boyfriend began the day before when he was away and Danley was using their laptop and received a request from a woman not known to her through the CashApp mobile payment service. Danley and her boyfriend then reportedly began to argue over text messages, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Before he returned home, she took his gun from their dresser and fired several rounds at a tree outside their apartment, according to court records. She reportedly then hid the gun under the kitchen sink.

Her boyfriend came home around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, when the pair continued their argument and pushed and shoved each other before Danley reportedly shot him. At the time of the shooting, the couple’s two children, ages 5 and 1, were home, according to court records.

No attorney is listed for Danley, who remains held on $100,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

