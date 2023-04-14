Dayton woman indicted in boyfriend’s shooting after CashApp request

Dayton police responded around 3 a.m. April 5 to a shooting at an apartment in the 2500 block of Riverside Drive. A man was critically injured and taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where his condition improved and was changed to stable, Dayton police Lt. Mark Ponichtera said last week.

The arguments between Danley and her boyfriend began the day before when he was away and Danley was using their laptop and received a request from a woman not known to her through the CashApp mobile payment service. Danley and her boyfriend then reportedly began to argue over text messages, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.