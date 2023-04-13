Woman facing charges in Dayton shooting

A 22-year-old woman is accused of shooting a man who was taken to the hospital with critical injuries last week in Dayton.
Jazzy Danley was charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of domestic violence, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. The domestic violence charge is a misdemeanor.
Around 3 a.m. April 5, Dayton police responded to a shooting report at an apartment in the 2500 block of Riverside Drive.
A man was transported to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, but his condition was later changed to stable, said Lt. Mark Ponichtera.
The pair’s two children, who are 5 and a year old, were present during the incident, according to police.
According to court records, the incident started the day before while the man was away and Danley was using their laptop and received a CashApp request from an unknown woman.
Danley and the man reportedly began to argue over texts.
While he was still away, she took his gun from their dresser and fired several rounds at a tree outside their apartment, according to court records. She reportedly then hid the gun under the kitchen sink.
When the man came home around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, the pair began to argue again. The argument turned physical, with the pair pushing and shoving each other, according to court records.
Danley’s bond was set earlier this week at $100,000.
