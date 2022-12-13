Dayton woman indicted in Miller Lane prostitution operation

A Dayton woman indicted this week is accused of setting up a prostitution operation at a Miller Lane motel in Butler Twp.
Hope R. Hatton, 38, was issued a summons to appear for her Dec. 29 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. She was indicted Monday for one count of promoting prostitution (supervise for hire).
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigated prostitution activity at the Red Roof Inn.
Following a sting operation, Hatton was found to have set up the advertisements for prostitution, set up the encounters, provided the space for the prostitution and collected a portion of the proceeds, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
