dayton-daily-news logo
X

Deadly shooting under investigating after man found shot in Harrison Twp. Sunday

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting after a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Harrison Twp. Sunday night.

Deputies responded to the 500 block of Forest Park Court around 9:20 p.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot, according to a press release.

ExploreDayton man arrested by U.S. Marshals in neighbor attack is indicted

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the head. He was transported to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly known as Grandview Medical Center, where he died.

He has not been identified at this time.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a white Honda.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the shooting. We will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
New Dayton police chief praised by leaders of his community in Virginia
2
Guilty verdicts delivered in Chinese spy trial in Cincinnati
3
Dayton man arrested by U.S. Marshals in neighbor attack is indicted
4
Search continues for owner of dead, emaciated dog found in cage
5
Dayton police arrest suspect who hit, killed pedestrian with SUV

About the Author

Kristen Spicker
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top