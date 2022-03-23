Detectives need help identifying person of interest in Madison Twp. stabbing

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a person of interest in a stabbing Saturday night outside a Madison Twp. store.
An altercation broke out in the parking lot of the Dollar General, 6640 Trenton-Franklin Road, between two men. One receiving superficial stab wounds, according to detectives. The incident happened about 8 p.m.
Detectives want to identify to man and question him about the altercation to get his side of the story.
Anyone with information contact Detective Dan Turner 513-785-1238.
