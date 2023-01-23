Do you recognize these people? $100,000 worth of Apple products stolen at The Greene

Beavercreek police is asking for the public’s help identifying three people who broke into the Apple store at The Greene and stole more than $100,000 worth of items.
The break-in took place around 5:40 a.m. Monday.
The suspects filled bags with more than $100,000 worth of products before leaving in a dark-colored sedan — possibly a maroon Ford Fusion, according to police.
When officers arrived, Apple employees activated tracking and alert features on the stolen devices. The majority of the items were left in Trotwood and recovered by Trotwood police, according to a press release.
Anyone with information on the break-in and theft should call Beavercreek police at 937-426-1225.
