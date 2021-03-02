Doorbell camera shows suspect shoot at Warren County deputy

Vaught was not injured and is on administrative leave during the investigation, Riley said. He said Runion remains under guard at University of Cincinnati Medical Center and his condition is improving daily. Due to his medical condition, investigators do not know when he will be able to make a court appearance on attempted murder and felonious assault charges filed against him.

Riley said the first-degree charges were filed in Mason Municipal Court and that the sheriff’s office will not rule out additional charges as the investigation continues.

Riley has praised Vaught’s actions in the incident as how a deputy should respond.

According to the calls for service, the suspect was slurring his speech and sent a message to family saying he loved them. The caller, the man’s brother, said the man indicated he had taken something and just wanted to go to sleep. The caller indicated there were guns in the house “but (he) doesn’t believe he will harm anyone or himself with the weapons.”