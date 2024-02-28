Drug raid nets 5 pounds of cocaine, $29K and 2 arrests in Troy

Two people were arrested as part of a drug raid Tuesday in Troy that resulted in the seizure of five pounds of cocaine, scales, packaging materials, cellphones, a vehicle and approximately $29,000, Miami County Sheriff David Duchak announced Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office and Troy Police Department executed two search warrants in Troy, one in the 300 block of Troy Street and the second in the 1100 block of Wayne Avenue.

Cody Boyd, 36, of Troy, was arrested and booked into the Miami County Jail on a charge of aggravated trafficking in cocaine.

Chelsea Henry, 33 also was arrested and jailed on a charge of conspiracy to aggravated trafficking in cocaine.

Additional charges may be forthcoming after consultation with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office, the sheriff said.

