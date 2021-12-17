Hamburger icon
Englewood man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual battery

Charles Robert Sodders. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails
Charles Robert Sodders. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
50 minutes ago

An Englewood man convicted of sexual battery charges earlier this year was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison on Thursday.

Charles Robert Sodders, 46, was convicted of five counts of sexual battery last month, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

He was initially indicted on three counts of sexual battery in March. The charges were related to an incident that occurred between Feb. 24 and March 2 and involved a woman known to him, according to a Vandalia Municipal Court affidavit. In June, he was indicted on an additional two charges, according to common pleas records.

Sodders was also ordered to register as a Tier III sex offender and will be required to register every 90 days for the rest of his life. He will serve five years of post-release control once he is released from prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

