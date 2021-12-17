Englewood man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual battery

Charles Robert Sodders, 46, was convicted of five counts of sexual battery last month, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

He was initially indicted on three counts of sexual battery in March. The charges were related to an incident that occurred between Feb. 24 and March 2 and involved a woman known to him, according to a Vandalia Municipal Court affidavit. In June, he was indicted on an additional two charges, according to common pleas records.