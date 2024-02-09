Englewood man pleads guilty to stabbing man during fight he recorded on Facebook Live

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

He is scheduled to be sentenced March 7, according to his plea document.

Englewood police were dispatched around 11:15 p.m. Dec. 29 to a fight reported outside Kroger at 885 Union Blvd.

Officers spoke with three people in a Lincoln sedan who were involved in the fight. One man suffered “a large open wound on the back of his right arm,” according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court, and medics took him to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The three people told officers that an unknown white man wearing a mask jumped out of a vehicle and attacked them with a knife, the affidavit stated.

Seege also told police that he recorded the incident live on Facebook.

“While watching the Facebook Live on Terrell’s phone, officers observed that Terrell did have a knife that he presented on the live in which he advised he was bringing with him to fight with (the victim) at Kroger. He further made statements that he was prepared to die and that he planned on using the knife during the fight with (the victim),” the affidavit stated.

The man who was driving the sedan driver was charged with criminal damaging, a misdemeanor, for breaking the windshield of Seege’s mother’s car, court records show.

Seege is in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting sentencing.