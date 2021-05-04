Evaluation released for Middletown mother accused of killing 6-year-old son: What she told the psychologist

Gosney initially pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, and her attorney, David Washington, raised questions about her competency to stand trial. Last week, after reviewing a 10-page forensic phycological report that said Gosney was not suffering from any mental defect and was capable of understanding the charges against her, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Noah Powers II declared her competent to stand trial.

The document was entered into evidence at the April 26, hearing and the Journal-News requested a copy. Washington filed a written motion in opposition stating “the reports contain confidential information that is not for public consumption and may impact her ability to have a fair trial and a proper defense.”

At Monday’s hearing, Washington renewed his concerns, noting the report contains statements made by Gosney “that may be prejudicial in fact if released to the general public.”

Butler County Prosecution Michael Gmoser cited a past case in which the office was sued over not releasing audio of a 911 call. Gmoser said in that case he was trying to preserve prejudicial information and evidence before trial, but the Supreme Court ruled against him and said he was withholding a public record.

“I understand Mr. Washington’s concern, I do, but I am not in a position to agree with it,” Gmoser said.

Powers found the psychological evaluation to be public record and ordered most of the the report be released with some portions redacted.

On April 19, Gosney was interviewed in a private room at the Butler County Jail by psychologist Dr. Carla Dreyer. In the report, Dryer said, “Ms. Gosney’s thoughts were logical and coherent, suggesting that she is currently capable of testifying relevantly, if necessary. (Gosney) was clearly motivated for a favorable outcome as she indicated that she hopes to avoid a lengthy period of incarceration.”

Gosney said she was born and raised in Cincinnati and her parents separated when she was a child. She lived with her father and his girlfriend until age 12, when she was removed by Hamilton County Children Services, according to the report.

After she was removed from the home, Gosney was placed in various foster homes in Kentucky and Ohio until she was emancipated at 18, she said. She said she was sexually abused and became pregnant at a young age, and she placed the child up for adoption.

Gosney said she worked as a stocker and cashier at Family Dollar but left that job due to sexual harassment. She also worked at Kroger but had to leave the job due to transportation issues.

“She has struggled to maintain housing in the past, describing how she has lived in hotels with romantic partners, including her co-defendant, as a result,” the report says.

Prior to her arrest, Gosney said all three children were living with her. All three children have different fathers.

“Ms. Gosney noted that she had tried to explore options to relinquish her parental rights and ‘give up’ her children prior to the offenses, she indicated that she was met with a number of barriers in her attempts to do so,” the report says. Gosney said Butler County Children Services were not involved with her before her arrest.

Gosney said she met Hamilton about a year before the incident when she and James Hutchinson’s father, Lewis, moved in with Lewis Hutchinson’s sister, who was married to Hamilton.

“The two couples subsequently lived together, raising their children in the same home until Mr. Hutchinson and his sister began accusing the defendant and her co-defendant of being sexually involved,” Dreyer wrote in the report.

Gosney said it was not true at the time that she and Hamilton were romantically involved. But they subsequently moved out of the house with her three children and lived in hotels until they found housing.

That’s when Gosney said she and Hamilton became romantically involved. She said they moved into a Crawford Street house about a week before the arrest.

“Ms. Gosney went on to note that despite her circumstances and lack of communication with him, she and (Hamilton) are still in a romantic relationship,” Dreyer wrote in the report.

Court documents say Gosney and Hamilton, between Feb. 25 and Feb. 26, made efforts to “hog-tie” the hands and legs of Hutchinson and his siblings, ages 7 and 9, behind their backs and place cloths in their mouths, leaving them in that position for hours.

Hutchinson’s body was left in the house for almost 48 hours, and a concrete block was tied to his body before it was tossed in the river, according to court documents. Hutchinson’s body has not been found despite several searches in the water and along the banks of the river

Gosney said she was under pressure from Hamilton to get rid of Hutchinson and his two siblings, according to authorities.

Hamilton and Gosney are scheduled to be back in court May 24. Bond was set at $2 million for Gosney and $750,000 for Hamilton.