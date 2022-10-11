Ex-New Miami softball coach pleads guilty to sex charges involving student

Rison is free on bond after posting 10 percent of a $10,000 bond. She is wearing a GPS monitor.

Rison resigned her position as a “paraprofessional and coach” effective May 3, 2021, according to New Miami Schools Superintendent Rhonda Parker.

She allegedly was meeting with a student and engaging in sexual activity while in the back seat of a vehicle, according to the Butler County sheriff’s office and prosecutor.

Rison is a former head softball coach and teacher’s aide for New Miami High School, and the charges stem from an alleged relationship involving Rison and a 17-year-old softball player, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.