Ex-Oakwood safety director charged in child porn case asks for minimum sentence

The memorandum says that the defense is appealing a previous ruling by the federal court denying his motion to suppress key evidence in the case. He said if an appeals court rules in favor of the defense, Bebris would have the right to withdraw his plea.

Bebris was accused of sending two images of child pornography to his then-girlfriend via Facebook. According to court documents, Facebook discovered the images and sent a tip to the Nation Center for Missing and Exploited Children who alerted law enforcement. The defense said there is no evidence of wide-scale distribution of illicit images.

The defense also said that he served in law enforcement for 30 years including working in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Ohio and that Bebris is a good father and a family man.

In a “defendant’s written offender’s version” court document filed in the case, Bebris says that he began seeing his then-girlfriend and would sometimes communicate on Facebook messenger.

“We sent multiple pictures back and forth, most of which were pictures of nude adults,” Bebris wrote. “On Sept. 7, 2018, I sent (her) two images of child pornography which I came across on the TOR browser. I had downloaded the TOR browser out of curiosity; I wanted to learn more about coding.”

He said when police came to his apartment, he was truthful with them and that the two images were the only images of child pornography he distributed.

“I regret my actions and know that they were both inappropriate and illegal," Bebris said in the court document. "I take full responsibility for what I did and will never act in a similar manner again,”