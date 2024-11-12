Ex-West Chester Twp. police officer who faces tampering, misuse of data base charges arraigned in court

No bond was set for Berling and she was released on her recognizance during arraignment by Magistrate Matt Reed. She is scheduled to be back in court before Judge Noah Powers II on Dec. 10.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said Berling’s tampering charges involve allegations that she altered Flock camera data and images involving the death investigation of a woman in June on Schumacher Park Drive.

Berling also is accused of misusing the department’s Ohio Law Enforcement Gateway (OHLEG) to gather information for personal use, Gmoser said.

Berling was placed on paid administrative leave and was suspended of all police duties in August when the investigation began, according to the township. She has since resigned.

“During the second week of August 2024, officers and staff of the West Chester Police Department recognized possible legal and policy violations committed by Officer Michelle Berling.” according to the the statement released by Barb Wilson, township spokeswoman. “Following a brief internal review and analysis of data, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was consulted for assistance. All information was handed to BCI to conduct an independent criminal investigation into the matter.”

The statement added, “West Chester Twp. expects the highest degree of integrity and professionalism from its employees. As reinforced in our Police Department’s vision, mission and guiding principles, each employee is accountable to serve the community with integrity, commitment, professionalism and courage.”