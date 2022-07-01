Execution postponed for man who bludgeoned grandparents, uncle with baseball bat in Dayton

It was determined that Ivory and Anthony Franklin died of blunt force trauma and smoke inhalation while an autopsy said that either the gunshot wound or blunt force injuries could have killed Ophelia Franklin. It was also determined that the fire was purposefully set by Franklin.

Franklin, who was 18 at the time of the murders, told detectives he killed his grandparents and uncle because they were mistreating him. His grandparents reportedly had given him 30 days to find a new place to live because they could no longer condone his joblessness and truancy from school. Franklin also claimed his uncle raped him four years earlier and accused him of being gay on the day of the murders, court filings show.

Along with issuing the reprieve for Franklin, DeWine also moved the execution of Stanley Fitzpatrick from Feb. 15 to April 16, 2026. Fitzpatrick was sentenced to die for killing his girlfriend, his girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter, and a neighbor, in Hamilton County in 2001.

DeWine, a Republican, has attributed the need for the reprieves to the state’s ongoing inability to obtain drugs for lethal injection from pharmaceutical companies.

Nine men are still scheduled for execution next year though more reprieves are expected.

The Associated Press contributed to this article