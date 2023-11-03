Fairborn man charged in wrong-way head-on OVI crash

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A Fairborn man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed head-on into another vehicle while driving under the influence on the wrong side of the state Route 4 earlier this year.

Samuel J. Bakos, 42, was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, as well as two counts of driving while under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

ExploreLocal school custodian, charged with child rape, asks for house arrest to end

According to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report, just before midnight on March 30, Bakos was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 southwest in the northbound lanes of Route 4 in Bath Township, and crashed head-on into a 2023 Hyundai Elantra heading northbound.

The Elantra then went off the right side of the road and crashed into a guardrail.

The driver of the Elantra, a 50-year-old Springfield woman, was trapped in the car and needed to be extracted from the vehicle by emergency crews. She suffered suspected serious wounds from the crash, and medics took her to Miami Valley Hospital, the crash report said.

Bakos had a BAC of 0.244 at the time of the crash, the report said. The legal limit in Ohio is 0.08.

He is currently booked in the Greene County Jail.

In Other News
1
Man who tried to bomb car in Monroe was jilted by woman he met on...
2
Local school custodian, charged with child rape, asks for house arrest...
3
2 arrested after search warrant finds fentanyl, meth in Bradford house
4
Dayton man accused of trying to fire gun at woman, stealing her dog...
5
Man gets 48 years to life for US 35 shooting in Riverside that killed...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top