Fairborn man charged in wrong-way head-on OVI crash

A Fairborn man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed head-on into another vehicle while driving under the influence on the wrong side of the state Route 4 earlier this year.

Samuel J. Bakos, 42, was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, as well as two counts of driving while under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

According to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report, just before midnight on March 30, Bakos was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 southwest in the northbound lanes of Route 4 in Bath Township, and crashed head-on into a 2023 Hyundai Elantra heading northbound.

The Elantra then went off the right side of the road and crashed into a guardrail.

The driver of the Elantra, a 50-year-old Springfield woman, was trapped in the car and needed to be extracted from the vehicle by emergency crews. She suffered suspected serious wounds from the crash, and medics took her to Miami Valley Hospital, the crash report said.

Bakos had a BAC of 0.244 at the time of the crash, the report said. The legal limit in Ohio is 0.08.

He is currently booked in the Greene County Jail.