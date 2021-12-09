Fairborn police seek suspect wanted on felony warrant

Fairborn police are asking for the public’s help to find a 50-year-old man wanted for felony domestic violence.
A warrant for the arrest of Louis R. Sherwood III was issued Nov. 24 through Fairborn Municipal Court for an incident reported Nov. 13, according to online records.
Sherwood stands 6 feet, 5 inches, weighs 220 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sherwood, who police say is likely in Fairborn, is asked to call Fairborn police at 937-754-3000.
